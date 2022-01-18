Loved ones remember fallen officer Brandon Stalker on anniversary of his death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family and friends of Officer Brandon Stalker honored a somber anniversary Tuesday. It’s been one year since Stalker was killed by a gunman during a standoff on Toledo streets.

Officer Stalker left behind two young children.

“I just know I have to be strong for her,” said Rebecca Miller, mother of Brandon’s 8-year-old daughter. “She is part of my motivation. I think knowing he’s in a good place helps and that he went out as a hero to the community.”

Brandon and Rebecca were a couple in high school. Rebecca says that even after they broke up, she and Brandon remained friends. She adds that he was a great father to their daughter. “He was an outgoing and very funny person. When he came in the room there was never a dull moment. His smile was contagious. We co-parented well. If I ever needed to talk about anything, I could give him a call.”

Kennah has the same second grade teacher as her dad. “She knows my daddy. He was in her class too. She says I sit in the same seat where he did.”

Kennah and Rebecca will be at a candle light vigil in Brandon’s honor across from the Washington Local Junior High from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Kennah is collecting cat and dog food to donate to the animal shelter in his honor.

