Loved ones remember fallen officer Brandon Stalker on anniversary of his death

Kennah Miller honors her father, fallen officer Brandon Stalker.
Kennah Miller honors her father, fallen officer Brandon Stalker.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family and friends of Officer Brandon Stalker honored a somber anniversary Tuesday. It’s been one year since Stalker was killed by a gunman during a standoff on Toledo streets.

Officer Stalker left behind two young children.

“I just know I have to be strong for her,” said Rebecca Miller, mother of Brandon’s 8-year-old daughter. “She is part of my motivation. I think knowing he’s in a good place helps and that he went out as a hero to the community.”

Brandon and Rebecca were a couple in high school. Rebecca says that even after they broke up, she and Brandon remained friends. She adds that he was a great father to their daughter. “He was an outgoing and very funny person. When he came in the room there was never a dull moment. His smile was contagious. We co-parented well. If I ever needed to talk about anything, I could give him a call.”

Kennah has the same second grade teacher as her dad. “She knows my daddy. He was in her class too. She says I sit in the same seat where he did.”

Kennah and Rebecca will be at a candle light vigil in Brandon’s honor across from the Washington Local Junior High from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Kennah is collecting cat and dog food to donate to the animal shelter in his honor.

