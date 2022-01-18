Moment of Science: What if Earth stopped spinning?

Last week, we talked about sunrise and sunset, and asked the question: What would happen if Earth suddenly stopped spinning? Spoiler alert: We wouldn’t live long enough to see the end result.

* Let’s start with where we’re at now. Earth is just under 25,000 miles around at the Equator, and with 24-hour days, that means you would be spinning at just over 1000 miles an hour there (1037 mph). Going further north or south means slower spin... the math checks out at just a hair over the speed of sound here in Toledo (775 mph), and if you stood at the Poles, you’d barely notice the change.

* Now, let’s stop the Earth. Due to Earth’s rotation and the momentum from it, everything would suddenly fly not out to space, but to the east. Toledo would end up in the lake, the lake would end up in Buffalo, and pretty much every manmade structure would cease to exist... along with mankind itself. The atmosphere would still be moving before enough friction near the surface slowed it down, so what little life stood up to the initial stop would be scoured by wind speeds that are currently impossible in nature.

* If the process were more gradual and less cataclysmic... it still wouldn’t be great for us Earthlings. We get our days from Earth’s rotation, and stopping that means our days and nights would last half a year each. One side of the planet would bake for 6 whole months facing the Sun, while the other freezes facing away. Air currents would be driven much differently, moving from the Equator to the poles.

* Earth’s rotation also leads to a slight bulge at the Equator -- you’re about 13 miles farther from the center of the Earth there than at the poles. That means the force of gravity is lower, so water would gravitate toward the poles instead. We’d basically end up with one big supercontinental belt, with giant oceans to the north and south. Our magnetic field would also die out... so not only would there be no more Northern Lights, our best defense against harmful cosmic radiation goes away with it.

* On a slightly more positive note: Stopping the Earth would get rid of any and all hurricanes! They already can’t form within 5 degrees north or south of the Equator, since they rely on that planetary spin... we’ll cover “Coriolis force” in a future episode.

