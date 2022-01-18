Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Rise in COVID-19 cases halt jury trials in Lucas County

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rising COVID-19 cases in our area have put a halt on jury trial cases.

Last week the administrative judge for Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Ian English issued an order for anyone entering the building to wear a mask and he scaled back jury trials until February 4, 2022.

He says due to the alarming high rates of community spread of the COVID-19 virus it’s necessary to continue operations in a safe manner.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas County Sheriff's Deputies found a man shot inside a car at the intersection of Holland...
Man found shot inside car at Lucas County intersection dies
It happened Sunday afternoon around 12:30 at an apartment on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and...
TPD: Man, 41, shot in drive-by Sunday afternoon
A special homecoming for Loren Levoy
Homecoming for Pemberville man who spent 5 months in hospital fighting COVID-19
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer

Latest News

Tiffin kidnapping victim involved in crash
Tiffin kidnapping victim involved in crash
More than 130 trees to be removed from Anthony Wayne Trail
More than 130 trees to be removed for Anthony Wayne Trail resurfacing project
Lee's 30th anniversary
Lee's 30th anniversary
The trials are suspended through February 4th
Rise in COVID-19 cases halt jury trials