Rise in COVID-19 cases halt jury trials in Lucas County
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rising COVID-19 cases in our area have put a halt on jury trial cases.
Last week the administrative judge for Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Ian English issued an order for anyone entering the building to wear a mask and he scaled back jury trials until February 4, 2022.
He says due to the alarming high rates of community spread of the COVID-19 virus it’s necessary to continue operations in a safe manner.
