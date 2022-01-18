Rise in COVID-19 cases halt jury trials in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rising COVID-19 cases in our area have put a halt on jury trial cases.

Last week the administrative judge for Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Ian English issued an order for anyone entering the building to wear a mask and he scaled back jury trials until February 4, 2022.

He says due to the alarming high rates of community spread of the COVID-19 virus it’s necessary to continue operations in a safe manner.

