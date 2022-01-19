Traffic
1/19: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Falling temps this afternoon; below freezing for next week
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Officially, this will be our warmest day since New Year’s Day... but it definitely won’t feel like this afternoon. Our latest cold front will send temps into the 20s by sunset, mid-teens by sunrise Thursday... and staying below freezing for at least a week to follow. Low snow chances will roll in over the weekend, with out best chance arriving late Monday -- though even that looks to stay mostly north for now.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

