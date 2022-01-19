Traffic
Baker Mayfield thanks doctors following surgery, ‘Just a bump in the road’

Baker Mayfield thanked his doctors following successful shoulder surgery in Los Angeles Wednesday
By Devin Higgins
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took to Twitter to thank the doctors who repaired his torn labrum.

With his left arm wrapped and in a sling, Mayfield said the surgery was ‘a complete success’ and his focus now was on recovery.

“This is one of those steps to get back to my true self.” he said. “This year hasn’t been easy. A lot of stuff has gone down that’s affected me and my family.”

Mayfield added the amount of support he’s received from Browns fans has been ‘great’.

The Browns missed the playoffs this season after an 8-9 finish, during which Mayfield struggled with injuries.

