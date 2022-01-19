Traffic
Family and friends remember Officer Brandon Stalker

One year after his death the loved ones of Officer Brandon Stalker are keeping his memory alive.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officer Brandon Stalker was shot and killed while on duty on Janurary 18th, 2021. One year later his family and friends held a candlelight vigil in his memory.

“It’s everything to me. I’m his mom and he’ll always be with me,” says Cosette Stalker, Brandon’s mother. “Keep his name going because he was a true hero.”

Family, friends, acquaintances, and fellow TPD officers showed up in numbers to pay tribute to Stalker.

The family says they plan to continue to remember Brandon not just on the anniversary of his death, but all the time. “We don’t just look at this day as a single day in which we celebrate the life and legacy of who he was. We ask the community, and those in the community to find a way to celebrate the life and legacy of who he was each and every day not just today,” says Stalker’s brother-in-law, Terry Davis.

Brandon’s sister, Wendy Davis, says losing Brandon was painful, but their family is proud of the legacy he left behind. “It was devastating, it was a tragedy. It was a great loss for our family and friends and everybody that loved Brandon,” says Wendy Davis. “We are going to keep his legacy alive, for his kids, and for all of his family.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

