Traffic
Hope for the Holidays
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

January 19th Weather Forecast

Much Colder Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mild this morning with temperatures near 40 degrees, but colder air will arrive by afternoon with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s. The wind chill will drop to around 0 by tomorrow morning with a low in the middle teens. Thursday and Friday will bring highs in the low 20s with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday and Monday will bring the chance for flurries or light snow with highs in the middle 20s. Any snow accumulations look to be around an inch or less at this point. Tuesday through next Thursday will bring highs in the upper teens to middle 20s once again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
The Jones family is working to pick up the pieces following a devastating house fire.
Large Toledo family loses everything in devastating house fire
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
The best way to detect the COVID-19 virus is to test repeatedly, especially if the patient is...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone

Latest News

January 19th Weather Forecast
January 19th Weather Forecast
1/18/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/18/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/18/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/18/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
1/18/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/18/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast