January 19th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mild this morning with temperatures near 40 degrees, but colder air will arrive by afternoon with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s. The wind chill will drop to around 0 by tomorrow morning with a low in the middle teens. Thursday and Friday will bring highs in the low 20s with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday and Monday will bring the chance for flurries or light snow with highs in the middle 20s. Any snow accumulations look to be around an inch or less at this point. Tuesday through next Thursday will bring highs in the upper teens to middle 20s once again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.