Monroe Police investigating shooting that left at least two with injuries

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Two people were shot and police are investigating a possible third victim after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Monroe.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of E. Eighth St. around 12:15 a.m. Officers found evidence of shots fired as well as evidence that victims were involved.

Officers were then sent to the residence of a 42-year-old man, who was identified as one of the victims. He was taken to the hospital for treatment after being shot in the lower extremities.

The man told officers that he was inside his vehicle and speaking with a known person outside the vehicle. Multiple shots were then fired toward them, striking them both. The victim drove home, where he called the police.

Officers also identified another victim, who was also shot in the lower extremities and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A third victim may be involved, but that subject was not at the scene and hasn’t been identified.

Multiple shell casings indicated that the weapon used was a high powered rifle.

Detectives are actively working on this case and anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Monroe Police Department at 734-243-7500. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

