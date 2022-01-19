Traffic
Perrysburg High School closed on Wednesday

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A water main break outside the building has forced Perrysburg High School to close on Wednesday. No other schools in the district are affected.

Superintendent Tom Hosler tweeted about the closure, saying water is unavailable in the school building while repairs are taking place.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

