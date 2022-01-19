Perrysburg High School closed on Wednesday

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A water main break outside the building has forced Perrysburg High School to close on Wednesday. No other schools in the district are affected.

Superintendent Tom Hosler tweeted about the closure, saying water is unavailable in the school building while repairs are taking place.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.