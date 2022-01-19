Traffic
Springfield Twp. voters to decide on levy to fund contract with Sheriff’s Office

Proposed 5 year, 4.2 mil levy would generate $2.9M a year for 24/7 law enforcement
Two recent violent crimes in Springfield Twp. underscore the municipality's lack of a dedicated law enforcement contract or its own police force.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Within the past week in Springfield Township, two children were found stabbed in their home and a man was found shot to death in a vehicle.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had a couple incidents here just recently that I think just illustrates the need for increased policing services,” explains Bob Bethel, a Springfield Township Trustee who says Springfield is the largest township in Ohio with no police department or contract with the Sheriff’s Office.

Right now, the township is paying roughly $300,000 per year to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office for limited services.

“The sheriff came to us about a year ago and said that the county was no longer going to be able to provide those services at that cost that we were paying at that time. So, we spent the last year trying to identify: What is the service that we need? What is the level of revenue that we need to raise to do this?” said Bethel.

All three trustees signed off on a solution: A 5 year, 4.2 mil levy proposal is now headed to the ballot in May. If voters approve, it would generate $2.9 million a year, which would be enough to pay for three full time deputies who would provide round-the-clock coverage, a community resource officer, and cruisers marked specifically for Springfield Twp.

In 2009 and 2015, Bethel says voters turned town two different proposals. The Lucas County Auditor, he adds, estimates this levy would cost the owner of a home with a $100,000 valuation roughly $147 per year. Voters will decide whether to move forward with the proposal in May.

