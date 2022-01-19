Statewide program hopes to improve survival rate of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Hundreds of thousands of people suffer cardiac arrest outside hospital walls with low survival rates, but a statewide program is trying to change those bad outcomes.

Local fire and EMS agencies are working with the American Heart Association to strengthen the chain of survival when it comes to out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. It’s called ‘Ohio CARES’ with CARES standing for cardiac arrest registry to enhance survival.

“Out of hospital cardiac arrests is a serious public health problem. We estimate around 40 Ohioans every day have an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Nationally, 350,000 people suffer this yearly so we aim to capture as many of those cases possible so we can study the data set in order to improve patient outcomes,” says Troy Acker, the state coordinator for Ohio CARES.

The Sandusky Fire Department is now implementing ‘CARES’ in their community. “The most major EMS event that you go on is cardiac arrest, and that is our chance to make a huge difference in someone’s life if we can turn it around for them,” says Captain Adam Butler from the Sandusky Fire Department.

‘Ohio CARES” takes in data from each community so local departments can see how well they are doing when it comes to out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival rates compared to other Ohio cities.

“That’s how you save lives is early CPR. So along with everything we do we need the community to also learn how to do CPR and be effective at it. That’s how you get these communities that have this great success rate in cardiac arrest, that’s where we want to be,” says Captain Butler.

Captain Butler says it’ extra important for them to know how Sandusky compares to other cities because of all the Cedar Point traffic.

“We have not only our full-time residents in town, but we have thousands of people that come into our town every day during Cedar Point season and we want to take care of them too. When we were approached about joining this CARES program and joining this registry we didn’t hesitate because we want to know how we’re doing.” says Captain Butler.

The data gathered from ‘CARES” is then used to educate local agencies on the most updated science-based guidelines so cities can continue to improve survival rates.

