TLPCL hosting 49th annual Caldecott Read-In

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library will virtually host its 49th annual Caldecott Read-In, attempting to predict which children’s book will win the Caldecott Medal.

The award is annually given to the best illustrated children’s book of the year.

The TLCPL program, held from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, will include librarian reviews of 10 books that might win the 2022 medal, followed by a discussion of each title. Everyone in the program will then vote for their top three until its narrowed down to a winner.

The top ten title can be found at this link or as eBooks in the Overdrive app.

