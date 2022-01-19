Traffic
US Air Force arrives to help Cleveland Clinic with COVID patients

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Around 20 U.S. Air Force medical professionals arrived at the Cleveland Clinic Wednesday morning.

According to Clinic officials, the team is made up of nurses, physicians and respiratory therapists and will help with the high number of COVID-19 patients.

Clinic officials said the U.S. Air Force medical professionals will allow the hospital to accept more transfers and better serve the community.

The U.S. Air Force medical professionals will undergo training for a couple of days before starting their assignments.

