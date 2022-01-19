UT, BGSU to square off at Fifth Third Field

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the second straight season, the Battle of I-75 baseball showdown will be played at Fifth Third Field in Toledo.

The University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University announced they will play at the ballpark in downtown Toledo on May 10. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

More than 2,500 fans saw Toledo win last year’s game, 5-2.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the Toledo Mud Hens ticket office online by visiting this link. General admission tickets will be $8.00, with discounted tickets available for high school and college students. Concessions will be available at the game as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.