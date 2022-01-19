Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

UT, BGSU to square off at Fifth Third Field

An aerial view of Fifth Third Field in downtown Toledo, Ohio.
An aerial view of Fifth Third Field in downtown Toledo, Ohio.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the second straight season, the Battle of I-75 baseball showdown will be played at Fifth Third Field in Toledo.

The University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University announced they will play at the ballpark in downtown Toledo on May 10. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

More than 2,500 fans saw Toledo win last year’s game, 5-2.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the Toledo Mud Hens ticket office online by visiting this link. General admission tickets will be $8.00, with discounted tickets available for high school and college students. Concessions will be available at the game as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The Jones family is working to pick up the pieces following a devastating house fire.
Large Toledo family loses everything in devastating house fire
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
A vehicle attempting to evade law enforcement crashed into another vehicle on Telegraph Rd,...
Vehicle crashes on Telegraph Rd. after attempting to evade police
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer

Latest News

Basketball Friday
Basketball Friday - Jan. 14
13abc Athlete of the Week - Scotty Buff
St. Francis’ Scotty Buff - 13abc Athlete of the Week
The Bengals will be playing the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Bengals face Raiders in playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium
Basketball
Basketball Friday - Jan. 7