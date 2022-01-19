Vehicle crashes on Telegraph Rd. after attempting to evade police

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle attempting to evade law enforcement crashed into another vehicle on Telegraph Rd, just north of the Michigan border Tuesday night.

Erie Township Police are handling the scene, located in the parking lot of the 60-70s Grill and Bar at the intersection with Erie Rd.

According to police, a man with several warrants out for his arrest was spotted on I-75 heading north.

The vehicle did not stop until it struck another vehicle on Telegraph with four people inside, including three children.

No one was injured in the crash.

The driver and a male passenger in the car being chased by police were both arrested.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.