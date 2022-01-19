Vehicle crashes on Telegraph Rd. after attempting to evade police

Traffic
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle attempting to evade law enforcement crashed into another vehicle on Telegraph Rd, just north of the Michigan border Tuesday night.

Erie Township Police are handling the scene, located in the parking lot of the 60-70s Grill and Bar at the intersection with Erie Rd.

According to police, a man with several warrants out for his arrest was spotted on I-75 heading north.

The vehicle did not stop until it struck another vehicle on Telegraph with four people inside, including three children.

No one was injured in the crash.

The driver and a male passenger in the car being chased by police were both arrested.

