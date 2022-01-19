Traffic
Water District offering grants to teachers

(Source: Northwestern Water and Sewer District)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwestern Water and Sewer District is offering grants of up to $500 to help teacher promote the study of water and wastewater in the region.

The Water And Environment Teacher Education Resources grant is available to all grade levels. Anyone interested should contact Theresa Pollick at 419.354.9090 EX 193 or email tpollick@nwwsd.org.

More information is available at www.nwwsd.org.

Deadline to apply is Friday, February 11.

