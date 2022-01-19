Water District offering grants to teachers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwestern Water and Sewer District is offering grants of up to $500 to help teacher promote the study of water and wastewater in the region.

The Water And Environment Teacher Education Resources grant is available to all grade levels. Anyone interested should contact Theresa Pollick at 419.354.9090 EX 193 or email tpollick@nwwsd.org.

More information is available at www.nwwsd.org.

Deadline to apply is Friday, February 11.

