1/20: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Temps stay down, snow chances ramp up this weekend
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
With one exception Monday, we ought to stay below freezing for at least the next week (upper-teens to low-30s). Snow chances slowly ramp up through the weekend: Lake-effect flurries east Friday, with better chances of sticking snow Sunday and Monday in two separate (fairly weak) systems.

