1/20/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Cold for now, chance of snow Sunday - Tuesday
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Evening flurries, becoming partly cloudy, cold, lows in the single digits, wind chills near zero. FRIDAY: Chance of AM flurries near Lake Erie, then partly cloudy and cold, highs in the lower 20s. SATURDAY: Some early filtered sunshine, then becoming cloudy, highs in the upper 20s. SUNDAY: Chance of light snow, up to 1″ of snow accumulation possible, highs in the mid to upper 20s.

