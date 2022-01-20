Ability Center opens registration for scholarships
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Applications are now open for The Ability Center’s college scholarship for students with disabilities.
Since 1999, $480,000 has been donated to fund college scholarships for individuals living with any type of disability.
For scholarship consideration, individuals must meet the following eligibility requirements:
- Be an individual with a disability
- Have a permanent address in Lucas, Wood, Fulton, Henry, Ottawa, Defiance, Williams counties in Ohio or in Monroe or Lenawee counties in Michigan
- Carry at least a 3.0 GPA.
- Be enrolled in a post-secondary degree program
Applications are due by March 31. You can download an application at this link.
