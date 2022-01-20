Ability Center opens registration for scholarships

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Applications are now open for The Ability Center’s college scholarship for students with disabilities.

Since 1999, $480,000 has been donated to fund college scholarships for individuals living with any type of disability.

For scholarship consideration, individuals must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Be an individual with a disability

Have a permanent address in Lucas, Wood, Fulton, Henry, Ottawa, Defiance, Williams counties in Ohio or in Monroe or Lenawee counties in Michigan

Carry at least a 3.0 GPA.

Be enrolled in a post-secondary degree program

Applications are due by March 31. You can download an application at this link.

