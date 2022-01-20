Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ability Center opens registration for scholarships

The Ability Center has opened applications for its college scholarship.
The Ability Center has opened applications for its college scholarship.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Applications are now open for The Ability Center’s college scholarship for students with disabilities.

Since 1999, $480,000 has been donated to fund college scholarships for individuals living with any type of disability.

For scholarship consideration, individuals must meet the following eligibility requirements:

  • Be an individual with a disability
  • Have a permanent address in Lucas, Wood, Fulton, Henry, Ottawa, Defiance, Williams counties in Ohio or in Monroe or Lenawee counties in Michigan
  • Carry at least a 3.0 GPA.
  • Be enrolled in a post-secondary degree program

Applications are due by March 31. You can download an application at this link.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle attempting to evade law enforcement crashed into another vehicle on Telegraph Rd,...
Vehicle crashes on Telegraph Rd. after attempting to evade police
The Jones family is working to pick up the pieces following a devastating house fire.
Large Toledo family loses everything in devastating house fire
Perrysburg High School reopens on Thursday
A traffic stop in Scioto County, Ohio, netted nearly $60,000 worth of fentanyl and landed a...
$60,000 worth of suspected fentanyl found in ‘magnetic box’ under car during Ohio traffic stop, state patrol says
Registered nurse Scott McGieson wears an N95 mask as he walks out of a patient's room in the...
White House to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

Latest News

Event center had no heat.
Furnace issue turns party at Toledo banquet hall into chilly affair
Furnace issue turns party at Toledo banquet hall into chilly affair
Furnace issue turns party at Toledo banquet hall into chilly affair
Report: Ohio's traffic laws too weak
While at-home COVID tests return results in minutes and makes it easy to self-test, local...
COVID test scams spread alongside free kits