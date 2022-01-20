Traffic
Dine in the 419: Perrysburg’s Flying Joe celebrates 15th anniversary

The coffee shop brings the art and home-made flavors to NW Ohio
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - From cocktails to coffee, The Flying Joe coffee shop is celebrating its 15th birthday brewing up caffeinated favorites in Perrysburg.

The shop, run by Becky Ohm, a former US Air Force pilot, brings an authentic flying theme to the homemade drinks and snacks. They’re bringing the birthday fun for everyone, from now until January 31 with birthday specials featuring birthday fraps and lattes to cold brews and treats.

On this week’s Dine in the 419, the team takes us through the birthday latte, and I get to try my hand at the Lavender Honey Latte.

Check out their menu here.

The Flying Joe

Location: 2130 Preston Pkwy., Perrysburg, 43551

Hours

Monday-Friday: 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

