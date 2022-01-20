Dine in the 419: Perrysburg’s Flying Joe celebrates 15th anniversary

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - From cocktails to coffee, The Flying Joe coffee shop is celebrating its 15th birthday brewing up caffeinated favorites in Perrysburg.

The shop, run by Becky Ohm, a former US Air Force pilot, brings an authentic flying theme to the homemade drinks and snacks. They’re bringing the birthday fun for everyone, from now until January 31 with birthday specials featuring birthday fraps and lattes to cold brews and treats.

On this week’s Dine in the 419, the team takes us through the birthday latte, and I get to try my hand at the Lavender Honey Latte.

Check out their menu here.

The Flying Joe

Location: 2130 Preston Pkwy., Perrysburg, 43551

Hours

Monday-Friday: 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.