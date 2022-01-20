Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Genoa Schools emergency levy would raise $1.3 million

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Genoa school district is asking voters to approve an emergency operating levy that would raise $1.3 million dollars to keep the schools running. District leaders say without the additional funds they will have to cut 11 staff members including some teachers.

Genoa Superintendent Michael Ferguson says additional cuts would be made in bussing and the pay-to-play fees would go up by 50%. According to Ferguson, this is the fourth time the district has asked voters to approve the levy which is now essential to keeping the district out of the red. “We talked about the possibility of having to make cuts and now we’re just at that reality. And unfortunately, these are people that have been here for a while. People that do a great job, people that are integral to making things work here and taking care of the needs of our kids.”

Ferguson says the district is out of options. “We did have an influx of federal funds that went out to all of the schools. so it slowed down the deficit spending. But we still are deficit spending and the federal funds are short term.” And Ferguson goes on to say that State Funding remains steady, while the cost of expenses continues to go up with the cost of living.

The emergency measure goes on the ballot on May 3rd and would cost 57 cents a day for someone with a $100 thousand dollar home. The district is also asking voters for a half a mil technology levy renewal.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle attempting to evade law enforcement crashed into another vehicle on Telegraph Rd,...
Vehicle crashes on Telegraph Rd. after attempting to evade police
The Jones family is working to pick up the pieces following a devastating house fire.
Large Toledo family loses everything in devastating house fire
Perrysburg High School reopens on Thursday
Devonte Pride, 27, is wanted for failure to appear in court to face 4 felony charges in 2...
Suspected serial dirt bike thief wanted for failing to appear in court
A traffic stop in Scioto County, Ohio, netted nearly $60,000 worth of fentanyl and landed a...
$60,000 worth of suspected fentanyl found in ‘magnetic box’ under car during Ohio traffic stop, state patrol says

Latest News

Neighbors say they want the rats gone, but in a way that doesn't harm other animals.
Residents on Vermaas Avenue dealing with a rat problem
Parts of Ohio, Michigan passing Omicron peak
Genoa Schools Emergency Levy Request
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announced a new COVID testing schedule for next week.
TLCHD announces new COVID testing schedule