Genoa Schools emergency levy would raise $1.3 million

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Genoa school district is asking voters to approve an emergency operating levy that would raise $1.3 million dollars to keep the schools running. District leaders say without the additional funds they will have to cut 11 staff members including some teachers.

Genoa Superintendent Michael Ferguson says additional cuts would be made in bussing and the pay-to-play fees would go up by 50%. According to Ferguson, this is the fourth time the district has asked voters to approve the levy which is now essential to keeping the district out of the red. “We talked about the possibility of having to make cuts and now we’re just at that reality. And unfortunately, these are people that have been here for a while. People that do a great job, people that are integral to making things work here and taking care of the needs of our kids.”

Ferguson says the district is out of options. “We did have an influx of federal funds that went out to all of the schools. so it slowed down the deficit spending. But we still are deficit spending and the federal funds are short term.” And Ferguson goes on to say that State Funding remains steady, while the cost of expenses continues to go up with the cost of living.

The emergency measure goes on the ballot on May 3rd and would cost 57 cents a day for someone with a $100 thousand dollar home. The district is also asking voters for a half a mil technology levy renewal.

