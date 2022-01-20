January 20th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some morning sunshine today, afternoon clouds will likely redevelop. Highs will be in the low 20s. Lows tonight will drop into the single digits. Highs on Friday will be in the low to middle 20s with a mostly sunny sky. Saturday will be near 30 degrees with a partly cloudy sky. Two to three weak upper level waves are expected to rotate through from Saturday night through early Tuesday morning. Light snow is likely at times over the weekend into early next week. Snow totals are expected to be light at this time with an inch or two possible. A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives mid next week with lows in the single digits and highs in the upper teens on Wednesday.

