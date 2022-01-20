Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

January 20th Weather Forecast

Long Lasting Cold Is Here
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some morning sunshine today, afternoon clouds will likely redevelop. Highs will be in the low 20s. Lows tonight will drop into the single digits. Highs on Friday will be in the low to middle 20s with a mostly sunny sky. Saturday will be near 30 degrees with a partly cloudy sky. Two to three weak upper level waves are expected to rotate through from Saturday night through early Tuesday morning. Light snow is likely at times over the weekend into early next week. Snow totals are expected to be light at this time with an inch or two possible. A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives mid next week with lows in the single digits and highs in the upper teens on Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle attempting to evade law enforcement crashed into another vehicle on Telegraph Rd,...
Vehicle crashes on Telegraph Rd. after attempting to evade police
The Jones family is working to pick up the pieces following a devastating house fire.
Large Toledo family loses everything in devastating house fire
Perrysburg High School reopens on Thursday
A traffic stop in Scioto County, Ohio, netted nearly $60,000 worth of fentanyl and landed a...
$60,000 worth of suspected fentanyl found in ‘magnetic box’ under car during Ohio traffic stop, state patrol says
Registered nurse Scott McGieson wears an N95 mask as he walks out of a patient's room in the...
White House to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

Latest News

January 20th Weather Forecast
January 20th Weather Forecast
1/19/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/19/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/19/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/19/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
1/19/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/19/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast