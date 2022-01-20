Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Missouri nurse surprised by Michael Bublé

By KMBC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMBC) - Being a healthcare worker can be an extremely difficult job right now amid the pandemic.

A Missouri nurse took pen to paper to write about the staff she works with and she won a national contest for her essay.

Monette Chiarolanza had no idea her words would attract international attention and an international celebrity.

“I used to compete in high school in speech,” Chiarolanza said.

Her passion has been her co-workers during the pandemic the last two years.

She recently wrote an essay on her job and the teamwork of the staff, and entered it into a national competition on a nursing app.

Her essay won.

“They contacted me and said, ‘We cried when we read your essay.’ They were like, ‘We were in tears.’”

“This is tough work,” University Health CEO Charlie Shields said. “When we go up on the floors and we talked to the nurses, and particularly the nurses in the ICU, dealing with some very challenging cases that frankly don’t always have good outcomes.”

It was an emotional essay about her job that got recognition in a Zoom meeting with internationally known singer Michael Bublé.

“I thank you on behalf of every human being you’ve rescued and helped and every person who is going through tough times and who is gonna go through tough times,” Bublé said. “Your selflessness has changed the world. It really does and you inspire us to be better people.”

“Surprised that he took the time to come to congratulate us,” Chiarolanza said. “It picks you up. It kind of lifts you at a time when they can be hard.”

Monette says she has not ever seen Bublé in concert, but said if he ever makes it back to Kansas City, she will be front and center at the show.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle attempting to evade law enforcement crashed into another vehicle on Telegraph Rd,...
Vehicle crashes on Telegraph Rd. after attempting to evade police
The Jones family is working to pick up the pieces following a devastating house fire.
Large Toledo family loses everything in devastating house fire
Perrysburg High School reopens on Thursday
Devonte Pride, 27, is wanted for failure to appear in court to face 4 felony charges in 2...
Suspected serial dirt bike thief wanted for failing to appear in court
A traffic stop in Scioto County, Ohio, netted nearly $60,000 worth of fentanyl and landed a...
$60,000 worth of suspected fentanyl found in ‘magnetic box’ under car during Ohio traffic stop, state patrol says

Latest News

If the woman is convicted she could face up to ten years in prison
Toledo woman charged for false gun purchase - clipped version
FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Adele announces Las Vegas shows postponed due to pandemic-related issues
Ohio Redistricting Commission meets ahead of Saturday deadline
Ohio Redistricting Commission meets ahead of Saturday deadline
One-on-one with Vice President Harris: The Biden administration's first year
Full interview with Vice President Kamala Harris