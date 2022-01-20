Ohio BMV alerts public about new scam

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is alerting the public about a new scam that is stealing individuals’ personal information and identification documents.

According to the BMV, individuals are receiving fraudulent text messages prompting them to update their “OH BMV Profile.” Clicking the link will direct the person to a spoofed BMV website where they are prompted to enter their information and upload documents.

The spoofed domains are .com or .me addresses, and not the legitimate .gov site.

The Ohio BMV can be contacted at 844-644-6368 or bmv.ohio.gov.

