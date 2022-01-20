Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio BMV alerts public about new scam

According to the Ohio BMV, individuals are receiving fraudulent text messages prompting them to...
According to the Ohio BMV, individuals are receiving fraudulent text messages prompting them to update their “OH BMV Profile.”(WJHG/WECP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is alerting the public about a new scam that is stealing individuals’ personal information and identification documents.

According to the BMV, individuals are receiving fraudulent text messages prompting them to update their “OH BMV Profile.” Clicking the link will direct the person to a spoofed BMV website where they are prompted to enter their information and upload documents.

The spoofed domains are .com or .me addresses, and not the legitimate .gov site.

The Ohio BMV can be contacted at 844-644-6368 or bmv.ohio.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle attempting to evade law enforcement crashed into another vehicle on Telegraph Rd,...
Vehicle crashes on Telegraph Rd. after attempting to evade police
The Jones family is working to pick up the pieces following a devastating house fire.
Large Toledo family loses everything in devastating house fire
Perrysburg High School reopens on Thursday
A traffic stop in Scioto County, Ohio, netted nearly $60,000 worth of fentanyl and landed a...
$60,000 worth of suspected fentanyl found in ‘magnetic box’ under car during Ohio traffic stop, state patrol says
A Meijer grocery store is shown in this file photo. An employee at Meijer grocery store in...
Grocery store employee accused of throwing feces at coworker

Latest News

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announced a new COVID testing schedule for next week.
TLCHD announces new COVID testing schedule
Connecting those in need with resources and supplies.
Toledo Hemp Center collecting unused socks for homeless population
The women firefighters gathered in Miami on Dr. Martin Luther king Jr day to march, to support...
Black female firefighters March in Miami
Local coffee shop brings the latte art and homemade treats.
Dine in the 419: Perrysburg’s Flying Joe celebrates 15th anniversary