Rep. Kaptur weighs in on Russia-Ukraine conflict

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are at their highest in years. Russia has more than 100,000 troops stationed along the Ukraine border.

13abc sat down with Representative Marcy Kaptur, who co-chairs the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, about what this really means for the U.S.

“Europe is being tested now by Russia, run by a man named Vladimir Putin, who is a dictator, and who again unfortunately with his throwback memory to the Soviet Union is trying to reimpose that kind of strong-arm system on people that are no longer in his country starting with Ukraine,” says Rep. Kaptur.

The ninth district congresswoman breaks this down further, saying liberty is being tested.

“He is trying to weaken them and he’s doing it directly through military intervention in countries like Ukraine. He has used his significant military power to try to undermine liberty.”

The U.S. and other allies have said they will back up Ukraine if Russian troops invade, including transferring weapons. Russian President Vladimir Putin says this growing support is actually a threat to his country. But Rep. Kaptur says that isn’t quite true.

“After having been under the Soviet boot for half a century and without liberty for all of modern history, young people your age are beginning to build a free country. That is a threat to Russia because when the people of Russia see that their neighbor Ukraine can be free, they’ll want it too,” says Rep. Kaptur.

Recently, President Joe Biden came under fire for saying that a “minor incursion” by Russia into Ukraine might elicit a lesser response from the U.S. and its allies. The president has since tried to clarify his stance.

“Any Russian troops who cross that border, there are going to be significant consequences as a result of that,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meager tells 13abc. “The president reiterated that again this morning, when he was in front of reporters, and that remains the case.”

Rep. Kaptur wants the U.S. and other NATO allies to stay strong when it comes to President Putin. “My own feeling is that Putin is testing the west and we have to be very resolute and strong, and President Biden has sent his top people.”

