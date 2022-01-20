Traffic
Shortages serve up challenges for Michigan’s bars, restaurants

By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’ve been to a bar or restaurant lately, you may have noticed the numbers of items on the menu going down while prices are going up.

Staffing, food, liquor, delivery drivers, packaging and produce are just a few shortages that 70% of bars and restaurants in Michigan are now facing.

Food service across Mid-Michigan are feeling the strain.

“The amount at which I have to tell people, ‘Oh, we’re out of this, or like, oh, don’t worry. This will be here like next week’ or ‘This is coming or we don’t have this right now’ is really annoying and there’s nothing we can like do about it,” said El Azteco server Maurice Ash. “Thankfully a lot of people understand this and it’s usually not a big deal.”

The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association said the average bar and restaurant raised prices 14% in 2021. It said the shortages will probably last through 2022.

“This is just literally another supply chain issue where the manufacturers can’t get bottles, they can’t get labels, they can’t get caps,” said Scott Ellis, with the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association. “And so they can’t produce their product or they can’t get it to the location where it needs to be.”

