Suspected serial dirt bike thief wanted for failing to appear in court

Devonte Pride, 27, is wanted for failure to appear in court to face 4 felony charges in 2 separate lawsuits.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - He was accused of meeting sellers through Facebook Marketplace then riding off on the dirt bikes he promised to buy. After months of legal filings, the suspect is a no-show in court.

“We kind of thought maybe he was going to take off. My son kept saying, ‘Yep. He’s gonna run. He’s gonna run,’” said Lori Campbell, speaking via Zoom from her home in Lenawee County.

Campbell says after an online meeting through Facebook Marketplace, her 27-year-old son agreed to drive to Toledo to sell his dirt bike to Devonte Pride, who’s also 27. According to Campbell, Pride took the bike for a test ride and took off.

Toledo Police reports show it happened to at least three other sellers in late July 2021. All of them said Pride stole their bikes.

“If anybody else has any bikes stolen, you know, we’d like them to come report it ... see if we can get this guy caught and get it all cleared up and taken care of,” said Campbell. “My son needs the money, so it’d be nice to get restitution off of him.”

Last summer, Pride ended up in the hospital after Toledo Police said he crashed an ATV after arranging to meet the owner. You can read the original story here.

Now, months later, documents from Lucas County Common Pleas Court show Pride failed to appear and has warrants out for his arrest on four felony charges of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle stemming from two separate lawsuits.

“There may be more victims out there. We don’t know. So I’m hoping you can get his picture back out there and we can get him arrested and get some justice off of him,” said Campbell who adds she is hoping to shed new light on a case that has yet to have its day in court.

Warrants for Pride’s arrest show he is facing a $10,000 bond with no 10% for each of the four charges.

