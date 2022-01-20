Traffic
TLCHD announces new COVID testing schedule

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announced a new COVID testing schedule for next week.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announced a new COVID testing schedule for next week.

The Lucas County Rec Center in Maumee will operate from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.

Testing at the UAW will operate from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday.

Appointments are preferred at both locations, although both are accepting walk-ins. Walk-in appointments will stop an hour before the end of the scheduled testing time.

There is no cost to be tested, and results will be communicated within 72 hours of the test being administered. Masks are required at entry.

To view the complete schedule of available testing locations, dates, times, along with registration information, and reserve a time to be tested, visit https://lucascountyhealth.com/covidtest/.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

