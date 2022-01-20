Traffic
Toledo Hemp Center collecting unused socks for homeless population

Connecting those in need with resources and supplies.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To help the area homeless during the cold winter months, the Toledo Hemp Center is beginning its “Sock It To The Homeless Problem” sock collection drive.

The drive is live now and runs through February 2. The collected socks will be delivered to the homeless population directly through Backpacks for Humans 419, which distributes backpacks filled with essential items to help the homeless and less fortunate on a weekly basis.

Those interested in donating can drop off new unused socks at the Toledo Hemp Center, 4925 Jackman Rd. #20, in the Miracle Mile Shopping Plaza during normal business hours.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

