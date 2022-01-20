Toledo Hemp Center collecting unused socks for homeless population

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To help the area homeless during the cold winter months, the Toledo Hemp Center is beginning its “Sock It To The Homeless Problem” sock collection drive.

The drive is live now and runs through February 2. The collected socks will be delivered to the homeless population directly through Backpacks for Humans 419, which distributes backpacks filled with essential items to help the homeless and less fortunate on a weekly basis.

Those interested in donating can drop off new unused socks at the Toledo Hemp Center, 4925 Jackman Rd. #20, in the Miracle Mile Shopping Plaza during normal business hours.

