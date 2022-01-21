Traffic
1/21: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Light snow Sunday/Monday; up to 1″ each
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
A couple of weak clipper systems diving in from the northwest will deliver a bit of snow both Sunday and Monday (likely up to 1″ in each), with frigid temps all the while. We may briefly touch the freezing mark again Monday, before being sent back to the teens for midweek highs.

