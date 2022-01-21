1/21: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

A couple of weak clipper systems diving in from the northwest will deliver a bit of snow both Sunday and Monday (likely up to 1″ in each), with frigid temps all the while. We may briefly touch the freezing mark again Monday, before being sent back to the teens for midweek highs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.