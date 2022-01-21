Traffic
Acoustics for Autism back for 15th year

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The 15th annual Acoustics for Autism will take over Uptown Maumee on Sunday, March 6.

The event runs from noon until 2 a.m. with eight stages at the Village Idiot and surrounding areas. More than 80 bands and artists are involved, including Arctic Clam, Skittle Bots, Distant Cousinz, and Amelia Airharts.

The event raises money for Project iAm, which distributes money and establishes scholarships while providing support, information, resources, and financial assistance to families affected by autism.

More information is available at the Acoustics for Autism website.

