Acoustics for Autism back for 15th year

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The 15th annual Acoustics for Autism will take over Uptown Maumee on Sunday, March 6.

The event runs from noon until 2 a.m. with eight stages at the Village Idiot and surrounding areas. More than 80 bands and artists are involved, including Arctic Clam, Skittle Bots, Distant Cousinz, and Amelia Airharts.

The event raises money for Project iAm, which distributes money and establishes scholarships while providing support, information, resources, and financial assistance to families affected by autism.

More information is available at the Acoustics for Autism website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.