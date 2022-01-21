Busy weekend coming up at Huntington Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Downtown Toledo is gearing up for a busy weekend. The Huntington Center has Reba McEntire performing on Thursday, a Toledo Walleye game Friday, Cody Johnson performing on Saturday, and WWE wrestling on Monday.

Jasmine Holzschuh has had tickets to Reba’s concert since March 2021, after the concert was rescheduled twice, she says she couldn’t be happier to be at the center. “I’m really excited this is my first real concert. So I have just been really excited I’ve been telling all my friends about it and everything,” says Holzschuh.

Huntington Center’s new mask policy went into effect on Thursday, Masks are required for entry to the center and they ask that masks remain on when not eating or drinking.

Gary, who preferred not to give his last name, says he’s just happy to be out considering the current state of COVID in the community. “I think we got a long way to go for normal if we ever get back to normal. But we’ll take what we can get.,” says Gary.

Businesses Downtown are relishing in the increased traffic. “We’re super excited to have everybody coming back downtown and experiencing all the events that we’ve all missed out on in the past couple of years,” says Kara Thornton, the General Manager at the Bronze Boar. “We’re super happy to have the business back up. Gives us something to do with our hands over here and the traffic’s been great.”

