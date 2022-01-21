Feel Good Friday: A Golden Anniversary

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Members of the Toledo Police Department often describe themselves as “family”. In this week’s “Feel Good Friday,” we introduce you to a woman who some describe as the department’s “grandma!”

Ms. Christine Brown turned 81-years-old in November of last year. This year, she will celebrate another milestone in her life: 50 years with TPD. “When I first started, I was a young mother. I was married, my husband worked with Jeep,” she explained.

Brown began in the traffic division, working second shift. She laughs recalling how different things were. For instance, back then, the city still held night court. There were no computers, so her work was all manually completed. Even the downtown landscape was different.

“The municipal court, they were in this section of the building we’re at now. Their building wasn’t existing then either!”

Ms. Brown now serves as a records clerk, and her mind is a living record of the many who have come and gone in her five decades of service. Chief George Kral describes Brown as a dependable and comforting presence.

“Anytime I walk by, I know if I turn my head to the left, Ms. Christine is going to be sitting there, typing away” he explains. “It’s heartwarming to have someone who’s so dedicated to their job and the police department and the officers here.”

Brown is now a proud great-grandmother. She says her children used to ask when she would retire, but have since given up, seeing how much she enjoys the routine and interaction her job entails.

Ms. Brown says she feels fortunate to still have her health, and in the end, her choice to continue working comes down to one simple fact. “I got a lot of memories. The good outweighs the bad,” she says with a smile.

Chief Kral says Brown’s presence has been a constant throughout his 32 years at the department, and he has no intention of seeing her step back anytime soon. “No, she’s not going anywhere. That’s her niche in the world ... and she’s stuck with us.”

