Hittin’ The Town: Ghostly Manor serves up all kinds of indoor fun in Sandusky

The thrill center attracts visitors from all over the country.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - What do roller skating, a haunted house, virtual reality games, and an arcade have in common? They’re all part of Ghostly Manor in Sandusky. If you’re looking for inside entertainment, this is a place that can keep you busy for hours on end.

“We have multiple themes for adults and children,” says manager Brandy Moore. “We started out with a skating rink and a haunted house. It’s turned into a haunted house on steroids basically with all kinds of different things to do.”

There are games everywhere you turn. “I know parents love it because kids get tired once they come here. The kids go home and sleep all night. I’ve been here almost 10 years, so obviously I love my job.”

And there’s a lot to love here. There’s an XD motion theater with multiple rides. “So it’s like going to a 3-d movie but the seat is moving so you are getting a roller coaster and a 3D movie experience and it has wind and light effects, so it’s pretty cool.”

Even the roller rink here is unique. “Our roller rink has scooters, so babies who can’t skate can still get out there. We have 3-wheel and 2-wheel scooters.”

And there’s a miniature golf game that takes you to another land. “It’s nine holes, there are black lights, and it’s 3D. Some of the holes interact with you. One of the holes the TV comes on and a wizard pops up and you can pull the sword out.”

People come from all over to enjoy this unique attraction, and the goal here is simple. “Sometimes people have bad days and we try to flip their frown upside down and make them smile. We’ve got a good record of doing that.”

Ghostly Manor is open seven days a week. The haunted house is open year-round. If you’d like to learn more about the thrill center, click here.

