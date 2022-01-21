Traffic
January 21st Weather Forecast

Light Snow Likely Sunday & Monday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some morning flurries and clouds east of Toledo, sunshine will develop with highs in the low to middle 20s. Clouds will be increasing on Saturday with a high in the upper 20s. Light snow is likely on both Sunday and Monday at times. About a half inch of snow is possible each day. Next week will turn cold once again with highs in the teens and 20s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

