January 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some morning flurries and clouds east of Toledo, sunshine will develop with highs in the low to middle 20s. Clouds will be increasing on Saturday with a high in the upper 20s. Light snow is likely on both Sunday and Monday at times. About a half inch of snow is possible each day. Next week will turn cold once again with highs in the teens and 20s.

