Man found shot late Thursday on Central Ave.
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are investigating a shooting from late Thursday night on Central Ave.
Officers were called to a house where they found a man shot in the upper torso. The victim does not live at the address, police said. His injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.
According to officers on the scene, the victim was only wearing a t-shirt and shorts, and he was uncooperative. He told police that he was on his way back from a store when the shooting occurred.
