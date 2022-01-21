Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man who allegedly threw hot coffee at Dunkin’ customer charged with assault with a dangerous weapon

Dion Millsap, 23, was charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and...
Dion Millsap, 23, was charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $250.
By Mary Saladna
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) - A Massachusetts man was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon – hot coffee.

Dion Millsap, 23, is accused of throwing hot coffee at another customer inside a Dunkin’ store Thursday after an argument started over face masks.

Prosecutors said Millsap and another man were both waiting in line for their orders when Millsap threw the coffee at another man because he was not wearing a mask.

Assistant District Attorney Philip Czarnec said once Millsap noticed the victim didn’t have a mask on, Millsap made a comment about it. Czarnec said the victim then pulled his shirt to cover his face to try to de-escalate the situation. But witnesses told police that’s when Millsap became belligerent, and as he was leaving the store, he allegedly threw his hot coffee at the victim.

The coffee splashed on the victim’s legs, but he was not hurt.

Defense attorney Ian Henchy said he believes the case is a disorderly conduct case that was blown out of proportion.

“The assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge I thought was sort of out of control,” Henchy said.

But prosecutors said that Millsap repeatedly resisted arrest when police caught up with him a few blocks away, saying he kicked an officer as they tackled him to the ground.

Millsap is already on probation for another assault and malicious destruction of property case.

Henchy said Millsap is homeless with a 5-year-old son and was due to start a new job.

“I can just say that I’m confident that by the time this is over, he’ll be exonerated, and he’ll be able to move forward with his life,” Henchy said.

Millsap was charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $250.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is accused of lying about the details of buying a firearm for her ex-boyfriend.
Toledo woman charged for false gun purchase
According to the Ohio BMV, individuals are receiving fraudulent text messages prompting them to...
Ohio BMV alerts public about new scam
Devonte Pride, 27, is wanted for failure to appear in court to face 4 felony charges in 2...
Suspected serial dirt bike thief wanted for failing to appear in court
Toledo Police
Man found shot late Thursday on Central Ave.
Louis Anderson, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for...
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68

Latest News

Staff of Ohio Redistricting Commission members gridlocked over new maps
Staff of Ohio Redistricting Commission members gridlocked over new maps
Event attendees shovel a pile of dirt, on the facility site.
What’s happening with the Wood County Peloton plant?
Texas men accused of crimes on Jan. 6 receive trial date
Local World War 2 veteran turns 100
Local World War 2 veteran turns 100
The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed....
‘A Christmas Story’ sequel set with Peter Billingsley reprising role as Ralphie, reports say