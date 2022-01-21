Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man wins $930,000 on $2 scratcher

Powerball and Mega Millions lottery and Florida Lotto jackpots are displayed at a retailer,...
Powerball and Mega Millions lottery and Florida Lotto jackpots are displayed at a retailer, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in North Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Florida man won the top prize on a $2 scratcher he bought at a gas station.

The Florida Lottery announced Jan. 19 that Emad Aljaber, 42, of Jacksonville, won the grand prize from the “$1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE” scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $930,000.

The lottery said Aljaber purchased the winning ticket for $2 at a Quickway convenience store in Jacksonville.

The Quickway that sold the ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission from the lottery.

The odds of winning the grand prize for the game are 1 in more than 4.8 million. In total, eight grand prizes will be given out. Aljaber’s win marks the fourth, leaving four grand prize tickets up for grabs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle attempting to evade law enforcement crashed into another vehicle on Telegraph Rd,...
Vehicle crashes on Telegraph Rd. after attempting to evade police
The Jones family is working to pick up the pieces following a devastating house fire.
Large Toledo family loses everything in devastating house fire
Perrysburg High School reopens on Thursday
Devonte Pride, 27, is wanted for failure to appear in court to face 4 felony charges in 2...
Suspected serial dirt bike thief wanted for failing to appear in court
Event center had no heat.
Furnace issue turns party at Toledo banquet hall into chilly affair

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the...
Year 2: Biden plans more public outreach, less legislating
President Joe Biden listens to a question during a news conference in the East Room of the...
Biden approval hits new low at one-year mark
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Jury selected for federal trial over George Floyd’s killing
FILE - Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2017.
Adele announces Las Vegas shows postponed due to pandemic-related issues