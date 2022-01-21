Traffic
Maumee resident wants the dedicate an intersection to Betty White

Eric Shanteau started a petition to convince the council to rename the intersection of White and Sofia streets in the city to The Golden Girls Way.
Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film 'The Artist' as she arrives for her Friars...
Betty White poses with Uggie the dog from the film 'The Artist' as she arrives for her Friars Club Roast in New York, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)(Charles Sykes | AP)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Betty White captured the hearts and minds of millions in her decades-long career in film and television. The former star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show passed away a few weeks ago, just days shy of her 100th birthday.

Since her death, fans of the actress have found a variety of ways to celebrate her life, including making donations to local animal shelters on January 17th, her birthday.

Now, one Maumee man has decided to challenge the City Council to erect a more permanent monument. Eric Shanteau started a petition to convince the council to rename the intersection of White and Sofia streets in the city to The Golden Girls Way. He says it only makes sense since the streets bear the same name as the actress and a Golden Girls character.

“I would love City Council, the mayor to consider it,” he tells 13abc. “I mean, we’ve been through a lot in this pandemic, and it may be a little silly, but I think it would help cheer people up, and it’s well deserved.”

If you would like to add your name to the petition, you can do so here.

