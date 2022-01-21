Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Oldest living person in the US dies at 115

Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.
Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.(KETV via CNN Newsource)
By KETV staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – The oldest living person in the United States has died.

Thelma Sutcliffe, of Omaha, Nebraska, was 115 years and 108 days old when she died.

She was born on Oct. 1, 1906, sharing the date with former President Jimmy Carter.

Sutcliffe survived two bouts of breast cancer over the course of her life.

Her friends said she died very peacefully.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devonte Pride, 27, is wanted for failure to appear in court to face 4 felony charges in 2...
Suspected serial dirt bike thief wanted for failing to appear in court
According to the Ohio BMV, individuals are receiving fraudulent text messages prompting them to...
Ohio BMV alerts public about new scam
A woman is accused of lying about the details of buying a firearm for her ex-boyfriend.
Toledo woman charged for false gun purchase
Event center had no heat.
Furnace issue turns party at Toledo banquet hall into chilly affair
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child

Latest News

Intel will invest more than $20 billion to build two computer chip plants in Ohio, by 2025 in...
Intel to invest more than $20 billion in Ohio chip-making facility, DeWine says
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his first year in office.
Biden plans to communicate more in second year in office, White House says
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
US: Russia, US on ‘clearer path’ to understanding on Ukraine
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
Blinken urges diplomacy, says response to aggression will be severe
Bags of Lidl spinach are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
Recall: Some bags of Lidl-brand frozen chopped spinach may pose listeria risk