Toledo woman charged for false gun purchase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly lying about purchasing a high-powered gun and giving it to her ex-boyfriend. The boyfriend is prohibited from handling a gun due to prior felony convictions.

Taylor Corggens now faces one count of making false statements to a federal agent. She was arrested Tuesday.

Surveillance photos show Corggens with Lamondre Gaston inside a gun store. It appears Gaston is pointing to the blackout pistol he wants the salesman to show him. Gaston handles the weapon despite his prior felony convictions prohibiting him from doing so. According to a court document, Corggens purchased the gun for $1,099.95, as well as 30 rounds of ammunition, using her own card.

Ava Dustin is with the US Attorney’s Office. She can’t talk specifically about this case. She says you’re breaking the law buying a gun for someone who can’t own one.

“The gun violence in our communities is being fueled by individuals who circumvent the law and supply firearms to felons or those who are otherwise prohibited. This is what contributes to the violent crime rates in many of our cities,” says Dustin.

Gaston was arrested in June 2021 when police were conducting surveillance at a hotel on Secor. Officers made the arrest when they discovered he had a suspended license. Court records say Gaston tried to flee. When police discovered the gun in his possession, records claim he knew he wasn’t allowed to have it due to his previous convictions for aggravated assault and trafficking in heroin.

Court documents say Corggens was interviewed on two different occasions about her purchase where she allegedly told agents Gaston had stolen the gun from her home and she didn’t want to press charges. If she is convicted, she could face ten years in prison.

