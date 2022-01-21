TSA recruiting event Friday at Holland Branch Library

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Transportation Security Administration is hosting a recruiting event at the Holland Branch Library from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Friday for more security personnel at the Toledo Express Airport in Swanton.

Individuals will have the opportunity to attend an information session, complete their application and schedule or complete the multiple components of the hiring process. Steps included in events may vary.

Anyone who attends should be sure to wear a mask and bring two forms of government ID, mobile phone, and access to email. Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or GED.

Holland Branch Library, 1032 South McCord Rd., Holland, 43528

