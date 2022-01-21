Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TSA recruiting event Friday at Holland Branch Library

Become a Transportation Security Officer at our local airport
TSA share the dangerous items confiscated at PDX
TSA share the dangerous items confiscated at PDX
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Transportation Security Administration is hosting a recruiting event at the Holland Branch Library from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Friday for more security personnel at the Toledo Express Airport in Swanton.

Individuals will have the opportunity to attend an information session, complete their application and schedule or complete the multiple components of the hiring process. Steps included in events may vary.

Anyone who attends should be sure to wear a mask and bring two forms of government ID, mobile phone, and access to email. Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or GED.

Follow this link to register for the event.

Toledo TSA Recruiting Event

Holland Branch Library, 1032 South McCord Rd., Holland, 43528

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devonte Pride, 27, is wanted for failure to appear in court to face 4 felony charges in 2...
Suspected serial dirt bike thief wanted for failing to appear in court
According to the Ohio BMV, individuals are receiving fraudulent text messages prompting them to...
Ohio BMV alerts public about new scam
Event center had no heat.
Furnace issue turns party at Toledo banquet hall into chilly affair
Crystal Hernandez, 27, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia caused by the virus. While...
Mom with COVID dies after emergency birth of 6th child
A woman is accused of lying about the details of buying a firearm for her ex-boyfriend.
Toledo woman charged for false gun purchase

Latest News

Intel will invest more than $20 billion to build two computer chip plants in Ohio, by 2025 in...
Intel to invest more than $20 billion in Ohio chip-making facility, DeWine says
Toledo Police
Man found shot late Thursday on Central Ave.
Person shot on Central Ave.
Person shot overnight on Central Ave.
Busy weekend coming up at Huntington Center