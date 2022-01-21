Wood Co. plant closing, 110 jobs will be terminated

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A plant in Wood County is closing and taking 110 jobs with it.

The Curation Foods plant on S. Dixie Hwy. in Bowling Green sent a WARN notice to the OhioMeansJobs Wood County Administrator earlier this month.

The job terminations are expected to take place over a 14-day period, beginning Jan. 31. The employees are not represented by a union.

The terminated positions include 11 in warehouse labor, seven machine operators, six production leads, six in salads processing, and three salads supervisors.

