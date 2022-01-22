Defiance Man Arrested for 8th OVI

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Defiance Post arrested a man for operating a vehicle impaired for the 8th time.

According to OSHP, troopers stopped Gilberto Martinez, 62, of Defiance on Thursday, January 20, 2022, for speeding and not using a turn signal on S.R. 111 near Dotterer Street.

During the traffic stop, troopers determined Martinez was impaired and he was arrested for operating a vehicle impaired. Martinez has 7 previous OVI convictions in his lifetime, with the most recent two being within the last five years, a media release stated.

Martinez was charged with OVI, speed, turn signal violation, and failure to wear a safety belt.

He is scheduled to appear in the Defiance Municipal Court on January, 24, 2022.

Motorists are encouraged to dial #677 to report impaired or dangerous drivers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.