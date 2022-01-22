Traffic
Hopson Elite AAU basketball program expands throughout TPS

Toledo native, Dennis Hopson’s AAU basketball program will now serve children from 3rd grade to 12th grade.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - NBA, Ohio State legend, and Bowsher High School graduate Dennis Hopson’s AAU basketball program, Hopson Elite, has expanded throughout Toledo Public School. “We’ve expanded down to third grade will have as many as 120 kids that are in the program throughout the Toledo and northwest Ohio area,” says Terry Alms, a head coach for Hopson Elite.

“We teach life lessons. If it’s just about basketball we’re not doing our job. So we really, really emphasize you know just to make sure we doing community projects and being community-minded with everything from making sure the kids have tutors if they need tutoring if they need training we have trainers,” says Alms. He told 13abc that the program gives players tools applicable both on and off the court. “We try to set that up for them. we want them to be successful for the long term, not just basketball.”

According to Alms, AAU basketball is competitive, and not every student will make the cut. “We’re looking for kids that have skill obviously you know. For 15,16, and 17 you know all those are the kids really wanna play in college and desire play college so we want to make sure you know you can dribble, you can shoot, you can pass,” says Alms.

To find out more information about the basketball program and stay updated on tryout information click here, or follow Hopson Eliete’s social media here.

