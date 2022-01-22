Ohio Turnpike Commission Announces Winners of ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest

BEREA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission announced the winners of its first-ever ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ contest.

According to the turnpike commission, nearly 1,000 entries were received during the submission period from October 19, 2021, through November 20, 2021.

Out of the 1,000 entries, officials from turnpike commission selected the top 50 names that were put to a public vote. Nearly 4,000 votes were cast on the turnpike’s website during the public voting period.

The eight winners were announced on December 3, 2021, and each winner received a $100 gift card.

Eight unique names were assigned to each of the eight snowplows in service at eight of the turnpike’s maintenance buildings. Here’s the list of winners and locations:

Jim Bauer (Wauseon, Ohio) Snow Force One Kunkle Maintenance Building 1 – Milepost 16 – West Unity, Ohio (Williams County)

Tim Towner (Swanton, Ohio) Sir Plows-A-Lot Swanton Maintenance Building 2 – Milepost 48.9 – Swanton, Ohio (Fulton County)

Rebekah Chatterjee (Toledo, Ohio) Snowbi-Wan Kenobi Elmore Maintenance Building 3 – Milepost 79.9 – Elmore, Ohio (Ottawa County)

Mark Hayden (Toledo, Ohio) Plowy McPlowface Castalia Maintenance Building 4 – Milepost 106.7 – Bellevue, Ohio (Erie County)

Cassandra Welch (LaSalle, Mich.) Darth Blader Amherst Maintenance Building 5 – Milepost 141.0 – Amherst, Ohio (Lorain County)

Sebastian Calo (Cleveland Hts., Ohio) Snow More Mr. Ice Guy Boston Maintenance Building 6 – Milepost 173.9 – Richfield, Ohio (Summit County)

Marc Manuszak (Perrysburg, Ohio) O-H Snow U Didn’t Hiram Maintenance Building MB 7 – Milepost 198.6 – Garrettsville, Ohio (Portage County)

Cori DeRenzis (Brookfield, Ohio) Ah, Push It… Push It Real Good! Canfield Maintenance Building 8 – Milepost 228.1 – Canfield, Ohio (Mahoning County)

The Name-A-Snowplow contest is a reminder to “Don’t Crowd the Plow,” and to always drive safely on the turnpike during the winter snow and ice season, according to a media release from the turnpike commission. Drivers should take every precaution to avoid passing snowplows and allow extra space for the plow drivers to clear the road. The safest place to be on the road is behind a snowplow, according to the turnpike commission.

For the turnpike’s experienced and dedicated crews, the Name-A-Snowplow contest is an opportunity to recognize them for their hard work around the clock ensuring that turnpike customers have a safe driving experience. The use of multiple techniques and advanced equipment for snow and ice removal, along with other standard practices, make the turnpike one of the safest roadways to travel.

Snowplow crews maintain the 1,395 lane miles, 31 interchanges and 14 service plazas along the turnpike, which stretches across 13 counties in northern Ohio.

Crews will work 12-hour shifts to clear the roadways, when there is snow and ice. There are 15 salt storage facilities along the turnpike, and crews use an average of 65,000 tons of salt each year and 293,000 gallons of liquid chemicals per year.

Drivers are encouraged to remain in the vehicle and call #677 when a vehicle breaks down or when there is a crash. Drivers should also turn on hazard lights, and move the vehicle as far off the roadway as possible.

The Name-A-Snowplow contest, which is sponsored by the Northern Ohio Buick GMC Dealers, will run again this year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.