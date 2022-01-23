Traffic
1/22: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Two systems with accumulating snow through Monday, then getting cold again.
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TONIGHT: Cloudy with lows in the low 20s. Snow returns after midnight and continues into Sunday. SUNDAY: Falling snow will taper off during the afternoon. 1-2″ of accumulation are likely with locally higher amounts possible, especially south of Toledo. Otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-20s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Some partial clearing early on with lows dipping into the low to mid-teens, then clouds return late. MONDAY: More snow arrives during the mid to late morning, and another 1-3″ of accumulation is likely. Otherwise, cloudy with highs in the low 30s. MONDAY NIGHT: Lingering flurries tapering off with lows in the mid-teens.

