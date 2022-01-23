Jan 23, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast

TODAY: Morning snow could stack up to 2-4 inches of accumulation. Temperatures steady in the low to mid 20s. Staying cloudy in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 15. MONDAY: Cloudy in the morning, then snow arrives in the afternoon. Another 1-3″ of accumulation is possible. High 30.

