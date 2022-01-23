Ohio Redistricting Commission adopts GOP-drawn maps in party-line vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s Redistricting Commission approved new state legislature maps drawn by Republicans in a party-line vote after the state’s Supreme Court threw out the group’s first set of maps.

The maps, if upheld by the high court this time, will last for four years instead of ten because they lacked bipartisan support.

Republicans said their proposals likely give them a 57-42 advantage in the House and 20-13 advantage in the Senate.

The Supreme Court ordered the commission to go back to the drawing board after ruling their original maps unconstitutional in a narrow decision. The justices cited a lack of proportionality displayed in the former GOP maps. They ordered the commission to draw boundaries that were more in line with statewide voter preferences, which leaned Republican by a 54%-46% advantage in the last decade of statewide elections.

Republicans said they tried to match those percentages but couldn’t because they argued they would violate other constitutional guidelines in the process. Democrats argued the proportions were possible to achieve.

The Ohio Supreme Court also ruled a new congressional map drawn by Republicans is unconstitutional. The justice gave the General Assembly 30 days in its ruling handed down on Jan. 14 to produce a new congressional map. If it fails, the redistricting commission will get another 30 days to come up with new boundaries.

