Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio Redistricting Commission adopts GOP-drawn maps in party-line vote

The maps, if upheld by the high court this time, will last for four years instead of ten...
The maps, if upheld by the high court this time, will last for four years instead of ten because they lacked bipartisan support.(WTVG / Dave's Redistricting)
By Josh Croup
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s Redistricting Commission approved new state legislature maps drawn by Republicans in a party-line vote after the state’s Supreme Court threw out the group’s first set of maps.

The maps, if upheld by the high court this time, will last for four years instead of ten because they lacked bipartisan support.

Republicans said their proposals likely give them a 57-42 advantage in the House and 20-13 advantage in the Senate.

The Supreme Court ordered the commission to go back to the drawing board after ruling their original maps unconstitutional in a narrow decision. The justices cited a lack of proportionality displayed in the former GOP maps. They ordered the commission to draw boundaries that were more in line with statewide voter preferences, which leaned Republican by a 54%-46% advantage in the last decade of statewide elections.

Republicans said they tried to match those percentages but couldn’t because they argued they would violate other constitutional guidelines in the process. Democrats argued the proportions were possible to achieve.

Republican-drawn maps adopted

Ohio Republicans approved new state legislature maps drawn by the GOP. Democrats are calling them unconstitutional. Josh Croup is live breaking down the new boundaries on Action News Now.

Posted by 13abc on Saturday, January 22, 2022

The Ohio Supreme Court also ruled a new congressional map drawn by Republicans is unconstitutional. The justice gave the General Assembly 30 days in its ruling handed down on Jan. 14 to produce a new congressional map. If it fails, the redistricting commission will get another 30 days to come up with new boundaries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Event attendees shovel a pile of dirt, on the facility site.
What’s happening with the Wood County Peloton plant?
An 8-year-old boy was struck by a car in the parking lot of the Rosary Cathedral.
Police identify priest as suspect in child hit-and-run
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Curation Foods announced a plant closing in Bowling Green.
Wood Co. plant closing, 110 jobs will be terminated
A woman is accused of lying about the details of buying a firearm for her ex-boyfriend.
Toledo woman charged for false gun purchase

Latest News

The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrests man for 8th OVI
Defiance Man Arrested for 8th OVI
Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission "Name-A-Snowplow" contest winners
Ohio Turnpike Commission Announces Winners of ‘Name-A-Snowplow’ Contest
Dennis Hopson's AAU basketball program is now available to students between 3rd and 12th grades.
Hopson Elite AAU basketball program expands throughout TPS
The program will be available to 3rd grade through 12 grade students.
Dennis Hopson's basketball program expands throughout TPS