Police respond to shooting at Toledo apartment complex
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police responded to a shooting Sunday morning at the Arbor Landings Apartments.
Officers responder just before 5:30 a.m. to the apartment complex located off of Airport Highway.
According to a 13abc photojournalist on scene, an ambulance left the location with lights and sirens.
