Police respond to shooting at Toledo apartment complex

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police responded to a shooting Sunday morning at the Arbor Landings Apartments.

Officers responder just before 5:30 a.m. to the apartment complex located off of Airport Highway.

According to a 13abc photojournalist on scene, an ambulance left the location with lights and sirens.

