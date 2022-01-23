Traffic
Police respond to shooting at Toledo apartment complex

Police respond to shooting at Arbor Landing Apartments in Toledo.
Police respond to shooting at Arbor Landing Apartments in Toledo.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police responded to a shooting Sunday morning at the Arbor Landings Apartments.

Officers responder just before 5:30 a.m. to the apartment complex located off of Airport Highway.

According to a 13abc photojournalist on scene, an ambulance left the location with lights and sirens.

Stay with 13abc for updates on this developing story.

